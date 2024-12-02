Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

