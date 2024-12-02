Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives $14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,335,000 after buying an additional 8,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,918 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,319,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after acquiring an additional 625,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

