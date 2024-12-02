Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.59 and last traded at $98.59, with a volume of 1506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

