Community Bank N.A. Has $6.58 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

