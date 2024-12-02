Community Bank N.A. Purchases 208 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $55,988,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $622.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $627.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

