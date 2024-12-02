Community Bank N.A. Sells 4,178 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $605.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $606.32.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

