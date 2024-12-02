Comparing Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation -42,844.57% -51.76% -42.62% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Joby Aviation and Montague International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation $1.11 million 6,152.31 -$513.05 million ($0.70) -12.79 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Montague International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Joby Aviation.

45.5% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Joby Aviation and Montague International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80 Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $8.35, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Montague International.

Summary

Joby Aviation beats Montague International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

