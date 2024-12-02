Concentric Capital Strategies LP Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 91.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 21,069.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 18,693.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,614,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,581,000 after buying an additional 1,605,434 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $182.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

