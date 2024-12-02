Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CRF remained flat at $9.30 during trading on Monday. 78,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,637. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
