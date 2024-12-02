Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25.

NYSE CR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.24. 184,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,058. Crane has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.10.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

