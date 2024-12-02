Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25.
Crane Price Performance
NYSE CR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.24. 184,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,058. Crane has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.10.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crane Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Crane
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crane
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.