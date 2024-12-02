CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,136 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $16,205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHR. Bank of America increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

