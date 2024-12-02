CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,585 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.