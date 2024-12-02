CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,886 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $87.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

