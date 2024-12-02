CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $361,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $81,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $77.09 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.