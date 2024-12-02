CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $400,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 48.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 89,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 67.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after acquiring an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $105.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

