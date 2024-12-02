Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 96557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
