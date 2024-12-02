Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 96557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Croda International

Croda International Trading Down 1.6 %

Croda International Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.