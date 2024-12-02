CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 264,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $853.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director George Bruce bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrossFirst Bankshares

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.