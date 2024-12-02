CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

