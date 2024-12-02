Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

NYSE DHR opened at $239.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

