Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,225 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DESP opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

