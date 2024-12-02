Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 514,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 169,372 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMA stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

