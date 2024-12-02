Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 92738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Diamcor Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.38.
Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Diamcor Mining
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diamcor Mining
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.