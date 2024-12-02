Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 1814986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

