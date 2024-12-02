Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 86386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
