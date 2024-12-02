DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Up 30.6% in November

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.
DT Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %
DT Midstream stock opened at $106.12 on Monday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DT Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
