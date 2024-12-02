Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,950,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 27,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $3,936,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 594,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 441,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.2 %

DNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. 2,502,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

