Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 350283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,077,562.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,425,647.72. This represents a 46.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,208. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $2,072,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 34.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 537.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.