Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 137,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 102.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 728,592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 102.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,100,000 after purchasing an additional 672,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 393,696 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Embraer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $38.15. 418,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,524. Embraer has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.