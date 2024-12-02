Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EGMCF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,415. Emergent Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
