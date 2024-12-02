Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGMCF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,415. Emergent Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

