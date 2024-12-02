Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
