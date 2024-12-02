Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Entrée Resources stock remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Monday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Entrée Resources has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Separately, TD Securities cut Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

