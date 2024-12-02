Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $370.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $960,576.75. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. This trade represents a 74.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,227 shares of company stock worth $47,398,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

