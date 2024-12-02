Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $10.26 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

