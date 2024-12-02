Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $11.90 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $375.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.35 and a 12-month high of $379.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.77 and a 200 day moving average of $307.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.67.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

