Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $7.82 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 906.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 53.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Yum China by 140.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Yum China by 56.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Yum China Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

