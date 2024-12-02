Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.5 days.
Euronext Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $109.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 358. Euronext has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.
About Euronext
