EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.86. EverCommerce shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 45,983 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,124,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,847,302.47. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 130,708 shares of company stock worth $1,436,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

