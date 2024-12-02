Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2,009.22 and last traded at C$2,009.22, with a volume of 2990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,986.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,792.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total transaction of C$814,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,859.76. This trade represents a 75.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 5,062 shares of company stock worth $9,055,076 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

