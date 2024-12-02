Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in November

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 985,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.8 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of FANUF traded up C$1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.68. Fanuc has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$31.99.
About Fanuc
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.