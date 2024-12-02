Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in November

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 985,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.8 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of FANUF traded up C$1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.68. Fanuc has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$31.99.

Get Fanuc alerts:

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.