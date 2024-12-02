Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.2 %

FMNB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,337. The firm has a market cap of $595.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

