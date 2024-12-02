Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Holdings Decreased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

