Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Up 12.0% in November

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,832,100 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 6,990,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
