Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Up 12.0% in November

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,832,100 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 6,990,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,152,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,109. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

