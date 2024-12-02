Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 13474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
