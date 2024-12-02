Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 13474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.