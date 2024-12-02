Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,596 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,041,000 after buying an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

