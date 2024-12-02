Fiduciary Trust Co Makes New $38,000 Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $12,274,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

