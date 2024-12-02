Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $5,080,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 185,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

