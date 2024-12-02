Financial Survey: HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HilleVax and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 6 0 0 2.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

HilleVax currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -67.27% -51.99% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HilleVax and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HilleVax and NKGen Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.10) -0.63 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 176.80 -$82.94 million ($5.08) -0.08

NKGen Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NKGen Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of HilleVax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HilleVax has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HilleVax beats NKGen Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.