First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of First Solar worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

First Solar Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $199.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $135.88 and a one year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

