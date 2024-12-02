First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI) Position Trimmed by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

