First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 26,102 shares.The stock last traded at $125.91 and had previously closed at $126.37.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 56,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9,554.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $7,113,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

