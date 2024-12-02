First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 26,102 shares.The stock last traded at $125.91 and had previously closed at $126.37.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
